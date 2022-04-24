Best for wealth transfer/succession planning in Asia 2022

RBC Wealth Management

Highly Regarded Credit Suisse HSBC JPMorgan Private Bank

RBC Wealth Management has often kept a lower profile than its peers in the private banking industry. Yet, it has maintained a presence in Hong Kong since 1969 and in Singapore since 1975 – and now seems keen to spread its wings in a region that its relationship managers understand well.

Led by Vivian Kiang, head of wealth planning and fiduciary services for Asia, RBC Wealth Management has always been a hyper-connected institution with smart digital apps and platforms – the kind that much of the industry scrambled to build in 2020 and 2021.

So when Terence Chow, RBC Wealth Management’s Asia head, says his is a “digitally enabled bank,” it’s less a boast than an explanation for why his team wins Asiamoney’s award for wealth transfer and succession planning.