Best for wealth transfer/succession planning in India 2022

IIFL Wealth

When IIFL Wealth claims it has a “wealth of offerings”, it is less a pun than a statement of fact.

The firm – whose CEO is Karan Bhagat and president is Girish Venkataraman – has a multi-dimensional role in India’s wealth management industry. It is a distributor, broker, lender, estate planner, registered investment adviser, mutual fund manager, alternative investments manager and portfolio manager at a moment when India’s richest are scrambling for all of the above.

Perhaps more importantly, IIFL Wealth does just about everything well, making it one of the fastest-growing private wealth managers in Asia’s third-largest economy. Assets under management grew 54%, year on year, in 2021.

IIFL Wealth reckons it can comfortably maintain 17% to 20% AUM growth even as global economic dynamics go awry. Yet what’s most impressive about IIFL Wealth’s trajectory is its big pivot toward being the go-to firm for wealth transfer and succession planning.