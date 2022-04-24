The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for wealth transfer/succession planning in Indonesia 2022

April 25, 2022
Share

OCBC NISP

View full 2022 results
Peter Harsono, OCBC NISP.jpg
Peter Harsono, OCBC NISP

OCBC NISP’s 80th anniversary festivities last year were not what one of Indonesia’s oldest banks had planned. Giant soirées over Zoom are no one’s idea of a fitting tribute. Yet Peter Harsono, head of private banking, and his team made up for it with a celebration-worthy 38% jump in assets under management in 2021.

The last year has barely allowed OCBC NISP private bank’s relationship managers to sit with their high net worth accounts. So, they employed a mix of old-school communication and digital-age savvy.

The former saw relationship managers producing comprehensive reports for clients’ wealth management outcomes, including yesterday’s stock price action. The latter is represented by the bank's highly-rated apps and online platforms.

This straddling of the traditional and the cutting-edge helped OCBC NISP Private Banking cement its position as a top private bank in Indonesia, especially when it comes to catering to the mass affluent and the high net worth, and finding solutions for their wealth transfer and succession planning predicaments.

Although the banking group has had several decades to make its mark, the private banking division was only in its fourth year when the chaotic events of 2021 shook Asia.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree