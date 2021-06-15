The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for wealth transfer/succession planning in Malaysia 2021

June 16, 2021
Share

CIMB Private Banking

View full 2021 results
Jefferi Hashim, CIMB Investment Bank.jpg
Jefferi Hashim, CIMB Private Banking

Over the last two decades, Malaysia has gone through turbulent times. Keeping track of the direction of the political winds in Putrajaya – the country’s federal capital where the decisions are made as to which policies are in, which are out and what it means – can be as difficult for wealthy Malaysians as for punters overseas.

Through it all, there’s CIMB Private Banking, the nation’s biggest and best-regarded private bank to keep score – and help clients put some big wins on the board in growing their wealth. Never did that trust become handier than in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Jefferi Hashim, chief executive at CIMB Investment Bank, says the big change was going into lockdown in March last year, forcing both the bank and its clients to adapt. In that environment, the firm benefitted from the trust it had built up with clients over the years.

Despite last year’s unprecedented volatility, assets under management at CIMB’s private bank saw rapid growth, surging 22% to $14.3 billion at the end of 2020.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards Asia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree