The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for wealth transfer/succession planning in Singapore 2021

June 16, 2021
Share

DBS Bank

View full 2021 results
Joseph Poon, DBS Private Bank.jpg
Joseph Poon, DBS Bank

When it comes to private banking in Singapore, no other firm can hold a candle to DBS Bank. That’s why Asia’s safest bank has swept up five of the Singapore private banking awards from Asiamoney this year.

Joseph Poon, head of the private banking group, deserves much of the credit for the work he has orchestrated. Under his leadership, DBS was able to overcome the worst of the Covid-19 crisis by leveraging its already strong digital platform to deliver wealth management insights virtually and support clients’ growing online investment activity. Thanks to that quick pivot, global private banking client assets grew 7% year on year in 2020 to S$264 billion ($200 billion), while fee income jumped 11% and investment registered record growth.

What is impressive beyond the numbers is the fact that DBS ticked all the right boxes across the spectrum of the private banking universe.

Take its family office business, set up in 2019 and led by Lee Woon Shiu, regional head of wealth planning, family office and insurance solutions. Singapore’s standing as a family office hub meant that DBS, as the country’s largest bank, was well-positioned to capture opportunities in the market.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards Asia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree