Best for wealth transfer/succession planning in Singapore 2022

UOB made two announcements in August that suggested a doubling-down on Singapore’s lucrative wealth management market.

First, it created a new department in its private bank dedicated to wooing prospective high net worth clients and devising products and services for its existing ones. Second, it hired industry veteran Chew Mun Yew from Julius Baer to shift UOB’s business into higher gear.

Chew, who has worked at DBS Bank, American Express, the Carlyle Group and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, is UOB’s head of private wealth.

These efforts, plus more, mean that 87 years of building up its household name in Singapore are paying off for UOB, particularly when it comes to succession planning and the transfer of wealth to future generations.

Doing so seamlessly and with minimal tax and regulatory drama is easier said than done in an increasingly globalized economy, but it’s a skill that UOB has perfected.

The art of asset consolidation alone is being sought out more and more. Covid-19 disruptions focused the attention of wealthy Asians on second- and third-generation changing of the guard.