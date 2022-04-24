The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for wealth transfer/succession planning in Singapore 2022

April 25, 2022
Share

UOB

View full 2022 results
Chew Mu Yew, UOB.jpg
Chew Mun Yew, UOB

UOB made two announcements in August that suggested a doubling-down on Singapore’s lucrative wealth management market.

First, it created a new department in its private bank dedicated to wooing prospective high net worth clients and devising products and services for its existing ones. Second, it hired industry veteran Chew Mun Yew from Julius Baer to shift UOB’s business into higher gear.

Chew, who has worked at DBS Bank, American Express, the Carlyle Group and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, is UOB’s head of private wealth.

These efforts, plus more, mean that 87 years of building up its household name in Singapore are paying off for UOB, particularly when it comes to succession planning and the transfer of wealth to future generations.

Doing so seamlessly and with minimal tax and regulatory drama is easier said than done in an increasingly globalized economy, but it’s a skill that UOB has perfected.

The art of asset consolidation alone is being sought out more and more. Covid-19 disruptions focused the attention of wealthy Asians on second- and third-generation changing of the guard.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree