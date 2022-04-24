The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for wealth transfer/succession planning in Taiwan 2022

April 25, 2022
Taishin Bank

Highly Regarded

  • Bank SinoPac
    Technology has long differentiated Taishin Bank. That was also the case last year when it comes to its wealth management business.

    It’s not Taiwan’s biggest bank, nor is its wealth management operation the island’s most expansive. But Taishin punches above its weight, thanks to top-notch digital and online offerings. This amplifies the reach of its 105 branches in Taiwan and its overseas units in Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and Australia.

    Taishin’s tech-empowered branches are located in cities where there is greatest demand for wealth transfer and succession planning services. The bank reckons its offerings for the dual purpose of wealth accumulation and wealth transfer to the next generation remain unrivalled.

    That’s in large part due to the bank’s omni-channel strategy to make digital services indistinguishable from traditional financial services. Clients accessing financial consulting via technology really took off in the Covid-19 era.

