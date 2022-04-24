Best for wealth transfer/succession planning in the Philippines 2022

RCBC

The wealth management team at RCBC is clear on a couple of things: that the Philippines is at an inflection point, with rapid asset growth and changing dynamics, and that a next-generation phenomenon is on the verge of taking the reins from the patriarchs.

This means RCBC’s wealth management team is positioning itself for the expected transfer of vast wealth from one generation to the next.

Its business is already on rather solid ground. In 2021, RCBC Wealth Management managed to exceed targets with a 28% increase, year on year, in assets under management. New client acquisition surged as the bank added 192 families, almost 200% above what the team, under group head for wealth management Jane Manago, had expected.

But part of RCBC’s plan to increase market share is wooing the next generation set – one that is incredibly mobile and digital.