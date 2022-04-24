The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best for wealth transfer/succession planning in the Philippines 2022

April 25, 2022
Share

RCBC

Highly Regarded

  • UnionBank Private Banking
    • View full 2022 results

    The wealth management team at RCBC is clear on a couple of things: that the Philippines is at an inflection point, with rapid asset growth and changing dynamics, and that a next-generation phenomenon is on the verge of taking the reins from the patriarchs.

    This means RCBC’s wealth management team is positioning itself for the expected transfer of vast wealth from one generation to the next.

    Its business is already on rather solid ground. In 2021, RCBC Wealth Management managed to exceed targets with a 28% increase, year on year, in assets under management. New client acquisition surged as the bank added 192 families, almost 200% above what the team, under group head for wealth management Jane Manago, had expected.

    But part of RCBC’s plan to increase market share is wooing the next generation set – one that is incredibly mobile and digital.

    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Asia Private Banking Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney
    Share
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree