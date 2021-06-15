The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best international private bank in Asia 2021

June 16, 2021
Share

UBS

View full 2021 results
Amy Lo and August Hatecke, UBS.jpg
Amy Lo & August Hatecke, UBS

Last year was a watershed moment for UBS’s private banking operations in Asia Pacific. Invested assets with UBS Global Wealth Management for the region surpassed $500 billion for the first time in the third quarter, and closed 2020 at $560 billion.

Profits before tax grew from $600 million in 2019 to $1.1 billion last year – equal to about 30% of UBS’s wealth management business globally, and 70% of incremental profits.

What was the secret to UBS’s success in the region? The wealth management division, under Asia Pacific co-heads Amy Lo and August Hatecke, got a number of things right despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

First was the rapid adoption of digital channels to serve private banking clients, including holding about 200 virtual events last year. UBS’s e-banking platform gained ground among clients: in the fourth quarter, for instance, over 62% of all equity trades were executed via e-trading.

UBS also managed to stay close to its clients, at a time of travel bans across the world.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards Asia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree