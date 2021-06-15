Best international private bank in Asia 2021

Amy Lo & August Hatecke, UBS Amy Lo & August Hatecke, UBS

Last year was a watershed moment for UBS’s private banking operations in Asia Pacific. Invested assets with UBS Global Wealth Management for the region surpassed $500 billion for the first time in the third quarter, and closed 2020 at $560 billion.

Profits before tax grew from $600 million in 2019 to $1.1 billion last year – equal to about 30% of UBS’s wealth management business globally, and 70% of incremental profits.

What was the secret to UBS’s success in the region? The wealth management division, under Asia Pacific co-heads Amy Lo and August Hatecke, got a number of things right despite the disruptions caused by the pandemic.

First was the rapid adoption of digital channels to serve private banking clients, including holding about 200 virtual events last year. UBS’s e-banking platform gained ground among clients: in the fourth quarter, for instance, over 62% of all equity trades were executed via e-trading.

UBS also managed to stay close to its clients, at a time of travel bans across the world.