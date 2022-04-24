The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

Asia Private Banking Awards

Best international private bank in Asia 2022

April 25, 2022
UBS

Highly Regarded

  • Credit Suisse
  • HSBC
  • JPMorgan Private Bank
    • View full 2022 results

    The most intriguing thing about UBS Global Wealth Management this year is how the institution continues to grow and invest in Asia.

    The global “super-connector” for Asian clients, as UBS likes to describe itself, has been investing in mainland China since the 1980s and has established a multi-entity domestic platform with a broad range of licences. In October 2021, the wholly owned UBS Qianhai Wealth Management Company was granted a fund distribution licence to offer a wide range of services in Asia’s biggest economy.

    In Japan, a new joint venture – UBS Sumi Trust Wealth Management Co – commenced operations in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya. This made UBS the first bank in Japan to offer global securities and wealth management capabilities, together with custody, real estate and inheritance, alongside the wealth transfer expertise of a venerable Japanese trust banking group.

    It’s

