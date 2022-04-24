Best international private bank in Hong Kong 2022

UBS

If there is one thing the wealth management team at UBS has learnt in the past two years, it is that while events on the ground change, the laws of private banking remain stable.

That was the kind of thinking that ensured UBS – under the leadership of Amy Lo and August Hatecke, co-heads of Asia Pacific UBS Global Wealth Management – stayed ahead of the curve.

The numbers speak for themselves. In 2021, operating income at UBS Global Wealth Management rose 11%, year on year, to $881 million. Net new money surged 109%, year on year, to $13.7 billion. Transactional revenue rose 21%, year on year. The bank’s mandate penetration increased to 14%. Profit before tax rose 19%, year on year, to $468 million, while the cost-to-income ratio was 47%, down 4 percentage points, year on year.

