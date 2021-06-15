The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best international private bank in India 2021

June 16, 2021
Share

Standard Chartered

View full 2021 results
Aman Kumar Rajoria, Standard Chartered.jpg
Aman Kumar Rajoria, Standard Chartered

It’s during a crisis when you understand what a big bank is made of. Over the last 18 months of pandemic dislocations, Standard Chartered made the most of its 160-year presence in south Asia and its deep roots in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and other top cities on the subcontinent.

The 125 new accounts opened by Standard Chartered’s India private bank, helmed by Aman Rajoria, last year helped to increase operating profit in the country by 15% year on year, while total assets under management rose 24%.

In the onshore market, StanChart now manages roughly $13 billion of AUM and nearly $37 billion of custodial assets. The coronavirus shock, it turns out, played to the bank’s already formidable strengths.

The pandemic forced Standard Chartered to adapt to the new normal and reinvent the way it does business, says Rajoria. That means a keen focus on deals that can be done during a pandemic. Transactions in 2020 included a $10 million interbank participation certificate; $200 million of foreign currency non-resident deposits; and a $35 million key lending deal.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards Asia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree