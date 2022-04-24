The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best international private bank in India 2022

April 25, 2022
Share

Standard Chartered

Highly Regarded

  • Barclays
    • View full 2022 results

    Aman Kumar Rajoria, head of India private bank at Standard Chartered, reckons that India is in an economic sweet spot. Asia’s third-biggest economy has been here before, myriad times over the last 20 years. Yet, this time, bankers have a point when they argue that India’s renaissance is for real.

    Growth is returning, government finances are in far better shape than a decade ago, bad loans at state-owned banks are being addressed and the 2013 taper tantrum is a thing of the past – all proving Rajoria’s point that India is rapidly moving upmarket.

    Standard Chartered should know. It has been in India since 1858, making it the oldest international bank in the country. But what tantalizes Standard Chartered’s clients these days is the new India: the place that minted at least 43 startups in 2021 with valuations topping $1 billion.

    India,

    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Asia Private Banking Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney
    Share
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree