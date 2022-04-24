Best international private bank in India 2022

Standard Chartered

Highly Regarded Barclays

Aman Kumar Rajoria, head of India private bank at Standard Chartered, reckons that India is in an economic sweet spot. Asia’s third-biggest economy has been here before, myriad times over the last 20 years. Yet, this time, bankers have a point when they argue that India’s renaissance is for real.

Growth is returning, government finances are in far better shape than a decade ago, bad loans at state-owned banks are being addressed and the 2013 taper tantrum is a thing of the past – all proving Rajoria’s point that India is rapidly moving upmarket.

Standard Chartered should know. It has been in India since 1858, making it the oldest international bank in the country. But what tantalizes Standard Chartered’s clients these days is the new India: the place that minted at least 43 startups in 2021 with valuations topping $1 billion.

India,