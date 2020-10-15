The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best international private bank in Malaysia 2020

October 16, 2020
Share

Credit Suisse

Asia_PB_20.jpg
Asia Private Banking Awards
View full 2020 results
October 14, 2020
© 2020

Credit Suisse’s strategy in Malaysia reflects its broad approach elsewhere: marrying private banking with investment banking to create a one-stop shop for clients.

Young Jin Yee, Market Group Head Singapore and Malaysia, Private Banking Asia Pacific, Credit Suisse.jpg
Young Jin Yee, Credit Suisse

The private banking team is overseen in the country by Young Jin Yee, market group head for Singapore and Malaysia. She has steered the focus to the next generation, ensuring the bank will remain a force to be reckoned with in the years to come. But that does not appear to have come at the expense of the wealthiest clients today: Credit Suisse banks more than 50% of those on country’s Forbes 50 rich list.

The firm’s wins in Malaysia last year included its mandate on the $265.6 million IPO of Leong Hup International, a poultry producer. The deal offers a good example of collaboration in action. Credit Suisse relationship managers worked alongside their investment banking colleagues for 20 months to bring the deal to fruition, but their hard work was worth it. Not only did the investment bank win an important source of revenue but the private bank generated net new assets as a result of the deal.

The Swiss bank puts a lot of emphasis on winning business from Malaysian entrepreneurs, but its own bankers can be just as entrepreneurial.

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoneyMalaysia
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree