The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best international private bank in Singapore 2022

April 25, 2022
Share

Standard Chartered

View full 2022 results

Standard Chartered’s already top-notch talent pool in its private banking franchise got some additional firepower last year. The bank hired Raymond Ang in August to be its global head of priority and private banking, based in Singapore.

The 25-year veteran banker has worked at UBS, Citi, DBS Bank, Carlyle Group and others in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand and Singapore. In his last position at UBS, where he spent just over nine years, Ang oversaw operations in the Greater China region, Indonesia and Japan: before that, he was head of Southeast Asia UHNW. His appointment shows how serious the bank is about its wealth management ambitions.

Globally, the London-headquartered bank with an emerging markets focus had a solid year. Wealth management income rose 12% to $2.2 billion as increases in both client numbers and assets under management dovetailed with a strong sales performance in its funds.

Over the last 12 months, Standard Chartered’s private banking group checked all the boxes.

That includes favourability ratings above 90% in the latest annual client survey results as compared to peers. Also, 93% of its clients say they consider Standard Chartered to be better than or comparable to other private banks, and 96% say they plan to increase their business with the firm.

In

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards AwardsAsia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree