Best international private bank in the Philippines 2021

Credit Suisse’s franchise is impressive, thanks to a combination of having expert relationship managers, on-the-ground senior bankers, second-tier city coverage and an enviable collaboration between investment banking and private banking. This makes it Asiamoney’s pick for the best international private bank in the Philippines.

The Swiss bank takes its ‘bank for entrepreneurs’ vision to heart in the Philippines: the vast majority of the Forbes 50 Philippine list are either its clients or prospective clients.

Credit Suisse has had a representative office licence for wealth management in Manila since 2018, giving it a domestic presence in the fast-developing nation.

Its investment in local talent and senior leadership also holds it in good stead. For instance, the bank hired seasoned banker Josephine Yap as chief representative in Manila in 2019, poaching her from Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company, where she focused on private wealth. The bank’s market group head for Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines is Marcus Slöör, who has over two decades of banking experience.

These veteran bankers are able to offer private banking clients in the Philippines tailor-made and best-in-class offerings, spanning fixed income and discretionary portfolio management, family offices services, fund solutions and advisory services.

