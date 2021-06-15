The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best international private bank in the Philippines 2021

June 16, 2021
Share

Credit Suisse

View full 2021 results
Marcus Sloor, Credit Suisse.jpg
Marcus Slöör, Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse’s franchise is impressive, thanks to a combination of having expert relationship managers, on-the-ground senior bankers, second-tier city coverage and an enviable collaboration between investment banking and private banking. This makes it Asiamoney’s pick for the best international private bank in the Philippines.

The Swiss bank takes its ‘bank for entrepreneurs’ vision to heart in the Philippines: the vast majority of the Forbes 50 Philippine list are either its clients or prospective clients.

Credit Suisse has had a representative office licence for wealth management in Manila since 2018, giving it a domestic presence in the fast-developing nation.

Its investment in local talent and senior leadership also holds it in good stead. For instance, the bank hired seasoned banker Josephine Yap as chief representative in Manila in 2019, poaching her from Metropolitan Bank and Trust Company, where she focused on private wealth. The bank’s market group head for Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines is Marcus Slöör, who has over two decades of banking experience.

These veteran bankers are able to offer private banking clients in the Philippines tailor-made and best-in-class offerings, spanning fixed income and discretionary portfolio management, family offices services, fund solutions and advisory services.

Credit

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards Asia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree