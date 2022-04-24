Best international private bank in the Philippines 2022

Marcus Sloor, Credit Suisse Marcus Sloor, Credit Suisse

With deep local relationships managing cash for companies, pension funds, schools, endowments and other institutions, Credit Suisse is entrenched in the Philippine economy in ways that are hard to beat.

It has been this way, more or less, since 1996 when the bank first established an offshore presence to cover Manila from Hong Kong and Singapore. The focus on the country only grew after Credit Suisse hired Lito Camacho, a former secretary of finance for the Philippines, as its vice chairman for Asia Pacific in 2005.

Camacho works closely with Marcus Slöör, market group head for the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as newly promoted Sacha Eugster, who took charge as Credit Suisse’s market leader for the Philippines in January 2022.

The decision to strengthen the Philippine management reflects the bank’s hunch that the Philippine economy is about to become a bigger investment destination.

It’s this commitment to the local market and the stellar year that Credit Suisse had that make the firm Asiamoney’s pick for best international private bank in the Philippines.

The