The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Asia Private Banking Awards

Best private bank for innovation in technology in China 2021

June 16, 2021
Share

Ping An Bank Private Banking

View full 2021 results
Li Ming, Ping An Bank Private Banking.jpg
Li Ming, Ping An Bank Private Banking

Ping An Bank Private Banking is a dark horse in China’s private banking industry, growing much faster than its major state-owned and joint-stock rivals in the last couple of years.

The number of private banking clients rose 30.8% to 57,300, year on year, in 2020, while assets under management jumped 53.8%, compared with growth of 15% to 25% at its competitors, according to data compiled by Asiamoney. Its PB clients have a relatively high average account balance of Rmb19 million ($2.95 million).

Under the leadership of Li Ming, Ping An private banking’s AUM reached Rmb1.13 trillion in 2020, allowing it to join the ‘trillion renminbi club’ alongside China Merchants Bank and the big four Chinese state-owned banks.

Ping An private banking has set an ambitious target of doubling its AUM within two years, and plans to enter the Hong Kong market.

The wealth management business of Ping An Trust was consolidated into Ping An Bank in 2018. But since then, Ping An has built up a competitive private banking franchise by driving resources across the Ping An group towards Ping An Private Banking, increasing the size of the team and the types of products on offer, and boosting investments in technology.

Ping

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Asia Private Banking Awards Asia PacificAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree