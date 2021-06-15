The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Asia Private Banking Awards

Best private bank for international network in China 2021

June 16, 2021
Bank of China Private Banking

View full 2021 results
Liu Min, Bank of China Private Banking.jpg
Liu Min, Bank of China Private Banking

Bank of China Private Banking has established an unparalleled global network serving its 132,900 private banking clients, making it Asiamoney’s pick this year as the best private bank for its international network.

BOC’s private banking franchise, overseen by Liu Min, leverages the bank’s presence in some 60 countries and regions. Through its offshore private banking centres in Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and London, the bank can meet the needs of Chinese high net worth individuals for global asset allocation, wealth management and succession-related services.

BOC now has more than 70 private banking centres at home which complement its overseas businesses, up from 47 a year ago. The bank has promoted its mobile banking app in overseas markets, providing services to clients in more than 30 countries and regions.

BOC private banking collaborates closely with other parts of the BOC group – including Bank of China (Hong Kong), BOC International and the BOC branches in Macau, Singapore, London and New York – in order to capture the latest market trends in Asia Pacific and the rest of the world when making investment decisions for its private banking clients.

