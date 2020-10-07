The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best Bank Awards

Australia's best international bank 2018: UBS

October 08, 2020
UBS

Best Bank Awards
View full 2018 results
October 05, 2020
© 2018

UBS is regarded as a yardstick for foreign banks in Australia, and this year simply confirmed it. Local chief executive Matthew Grounds’ team ended the review period top of the league table for mergers and acquisitions, as well as in equity capital markets.

UBS announced 28 deals this year, 15 less than ubiquitous home-grown rival Macquarie, but A$10 billion bigger ($7.2 billion) in overall wallet size.

Matthew Grounds, UBS

That’s because UBS played a central role in the largest M&A deal ever involving an Australian company, the A$33 billion acquisition of shopping centre giant Westfield by France’s Unibail-Rodamco.

In ECM, UBS was in the middle of the five biggest deals of the year; two for infrastructure operator Transurban totalling more than A$6 billion, the A$2.65 billion IPO of oil refiner VIVA Energy, an A$3.5 billion sale of Royal Dutch Shell’s stake in Woodside Petroleum and, soon after, raising A$2.5 billion for Woodside.

