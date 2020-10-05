Bangladesh's best bank for CSR 2018: Brac Bank

Brac Bank

As befits a bank that springs from a charity, corporate and social responsibility is part of Brac Bank’s DNA. And in a year where Bangladesh endured the world’s gravest humanitarian crisis, Brac Bank stepped up to help, directly raising funds to assist the millions of Rohingya refugees escaping persecution in neighbouring Myanmar, and by plugging domestic aid gaps for a government diverted by the Rohingya crisis.

Beyond that, Brac Bank says its employees work with a greater mission, focusing on long-term programmes with sustainable and lasting impact. The bank has a vast CSR roster: education assistance, warm clothes distribution, healthcare and blood banks.

Brac Bank supports the famous Prothom Alo Trust scholarship, which educates students from poor families who ordinarily can’t afford higher learning. The bank also backs the National Heart Foundation Hospital in regional Sylhet, the first fully fledged specialized cardiac hospital in the area. The bank supports diabetes research, funds burns facilities and raises road safety awareness and provides relief for villagers periodically inundated by floods in the Ganges delta.

Brac Bank claims to employ the largest number of female staff of Bangladeshi private banks; its Tara platform works for women rights, empowerment and safe workplaces in the bank and beyond.