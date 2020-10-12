Bangladesh's best bank for premium services 2017: Citygem (The City Bank)

Citygem (The City Bank)

Wealth management is still a young business in Bangladesh. If you are local and wealthy, your assets are often managed elsewhere, by private bankers in the likes of London, Dubai, or Singapore. But some lenders are seeking to make an impact, rolling out quality wealth-management services to high net-worth and mass-affluent clients.

Spearheading this push into domestic wealth management is Citygem, the priority banking arm of The City Bank, which has consistently grown in size and scale since being launched in 2013. In 2016, The City Bank opened eight new Citygem centres around the country, including, in November 2016, in the affluent Dhaka suburb of Banani. Each is designed to both act and look the part, with its polished and burnished offices, complimentary lunches, valet services, state-of-the-art lounges, on-site broking and real estate advice, and private offices for physical and virtual meetings.

The City Bank has also sought out fresh ways to attract new customers, becoming the sole local distributor of American Express cards, offering a 24/7 airport pick-up and drop-off service, free access to City Bank’s Amex Lounges at Dhaka Airport’s international and domestic terminals, and in 2016 signing an agreement with fitness club Aamra Active, giving Citygem customers discounts on memberships.