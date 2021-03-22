The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Bangladesh's best bank for SMEs 2021: IDLC Finance

March 23, 2021
Share

IDLC Finance

View full 2021 results
Arif Khan, IDLC Finance.jpg
Arif Khan, IDLC Finance

IDLC started financing small and medium-sized enterprises in 2006 with six employees based out of a dedicated SME branch in the Bogra District of northern Bangladesh. The firm has grown to include a network of 28 SME branches and 442 staff, and contributes 37% of IDLC’s total loan portfolio.

The country’s central bank, Bangladesh Bank, showed its confidence in IDLC by assigning more than half of the non-bank financial sector disbursement target for government-subsidized loans to IDLC last year. IDLC’s SME team disbursed the entire $35.3 million within 5 months.

Despite the economic slowdown and uncertainty worldwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as a three-month lockdown in Bangladesh, IDLC’s portfolio grew an impressive 7.4% year on year, as of December 2020, and it extended loans worth $180 million.

In October, IDLC lent $29.1 million to 1,026 clients, setting a new record for lending in a single month by the SME division. It broke the record the following month, lending $33.5 million to 1,226 borrowers.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsSouth AsiaBankingBangladeshAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree