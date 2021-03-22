The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best Bank Awards

Bangladesh's best corporate and investment bank 2021: Dhaka Bank

March 23, 2021
Dhaka Bank

Emranul Huq, Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank has been focused on corporate banking since its inception 25 years ago. It has spent much of that time fostering relationships with Bangladesh’s large business conglomerates and now counts most of them among its client base.

It works with a “who’s who” of corporate Bangladesh, including ACI and Square Group in pharmaceuticals, Abul Khair in steel, Axiata and Grameenphone in telecommunications and Bashundhara Group in the cement sector. But its largest exposure is to manufacturing industries, which account for 56.4%, or $1.33 billion, of its loan portfolio.

Dhaka Bank’s syndications and structured finance unit arranges mezzanine financing, take-out financing and financial restructuring as a basis for tailor-made business solutions. The unit caters to corporate banking needs of clients, offering products and services, local and foreign currency term loans, financing for infrastructure projects, working capital financing, commercial paper, preference shares and project bonds.

Under the stewardship of chief executive Emranul Huq, the bank was able to increase its total assets year on year to $3.51

