Bangladesh's best corporate bank 2022: UCB Investment

Tanzim Alamgir, UCB Investment

UCB Investment, a wholly owned subsidiary of commercial bank United Commercial Bank, was formed in 2011 but only received its licence to start operations as a fully fledged investment bank in October 2020. The period that followed was anything but typical, thanks to global turmoil and uncertainty. Through it all, the bank kept its cool to serve customers – and secure the Asiamoney best corporate bank award for 2022.

UCB Investment, led by its chief executive Tanzim Alamgir, could have easily grabbed our top investment bank honour, too. It had a solid year and a serious claim to best-in-class, in terms of providing clients with solutions for their financing and investment needs and offering bespoke solutions with nimbleness and integrity. Its suite of services includes fixed income, syndication financing, issue management, M&A, portfolio management and corporate advisory.

But UCB Investment was a particular standout more broadly, for example for supporting the corporate sector over the last 12 months as the pandemic slammed the nation’s consumer sector.

