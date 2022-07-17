The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Best Bank Awards

Bangladesh's best corporate bank 2022: UCB Investment

July 18, 2022
Share

UCB Investment

View full 2022 results
Tanzim Alamgir, UCB Investment.jpg
Tanzim Alamgir, UCB Investment

UCB Investment, a wholly owned subsidiary of commercial bank United Commercial Bank, was formed in 2011 but only received its licence to start operations as a fully fledged investment bank in October 2020. The period that followed was anything but typical, thanks to global turmoil and uncertainty. Through it all, the bank kept its cool to serve customers – and secure the Asiamoney best corporate bank award for 2022.

UCB Investment, led by its chief executive Tanzim Alamgir, could have easily grabbed our top investment bank honour, too. It had a solid year and a serious claim to best-in-class, in terms of providing clients with solutions for their financing and investment needs and offering bespoke solutions with nimbleness and integrity. Its suite of services includes fixed income, syndication financing, issue management, M&A, portfolio management and corporate advisory.

But UCB Investment was a particular standout more broadly, for example for supporting the corporate sector over the last 12 months as the pandemic slammed the nation’s consumer sector.

UCB

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsSouth AsiaBankingBangladeshAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree