The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Bangladesh's best digital bank 2019: Brac Bank

September 30, 2020
Share

Brac Bank

Best Brands
Best Bank Awards
View full 2019 results
August 26, 2019
© 2019

That Bangladesh as a country is managing to shed its image as a fintech laggard has much to do with a seminal decision made by Brac Bank in 2011. The lender boasts an impressive range of own-brand digital services.

Customers can pay bills, view active loan information and account statements, see their transaction history, pay for visa applications and transfer funds to any other Brac account, all via a mobile app.

But it is the bank’s decision eight years ago to create a new mobile financial services division and to be brave enough to give it wings, that guarantees Brac Bank this award. That new service is, of course, bKash.

Right from the start, bKash was treated as neither a bank-led nor a telco-led company. It secured investment from the IFC and China’s Ant Financial Services, among others, and brought in experts who cut their teeth in industry rather than finance.

Its mobile services were transparent, simple and easy to use. Anyone over the age of 18 could open an account for free and get to work sending and receiving money, making payments, recharging their mobile balance and paying bills.

By any measure, bKash has proved to be a staggering success, so much so that it is busy exploring ventures and opportunities with several of Bangladesh’s other big lenders, including The City Bank. Data is hard to come by, but when Asiamoney paid chief executive Kamal Quadir a visit in 2018, we found a profitable firm growing at an exponential rate and processing five million transactions each day. Well done Brac Bank.

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingBangladeshAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree