Best Bank Awards

Bangladesh's best digital bank 2021: The City Bank

March 23, 2021
The City Bank

Mashrur Arefin, The City Bank

The City Bank took the initiative and made the best of a bad situation in 2020, introducing a series of innovative digital products and services, as well as revamping its mobile banking platform.

Because of the Covid-19 pandemic, many customers either avoided or were unable to visit their bank branches over the past year. The City Bank adapted in various ways to serve customers remotely. For example, it launched its City Ekhoni app, the country’s first mobile app for end-to-end account opening, enabling customers with a national ID card to set up a bank account from home. The service is aptly named – Ekhoni means “right now” in Bengali.

Among the new services for existing customers is WhatsApp banking, which The City Bank introduced to give access to information related to bank accounts or credit cards, anytime and anywhere. Customers can retrieve their up-to-date banking information at no cost. It also went live with a mobile app for its working capital finance customers, allowing distributors and retailers to withdraw and deposit funds at any time.

Best Bank Awards AwardsSouth AsiaBankingBangladeshAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
