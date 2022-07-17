Bangladesh's best investment bank 2022: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank

The nine years since Dhaka Bank incorporated its investment banking arm have been as action-packed as its executive team could have anticipated in 2013. Indeed, Dhaka Bank, led by chief executive Emranul Huq, epitomises much of the transformation seen in Bangladesh in the last decade.

Dhaka’s investment banking division made impressive inroads in several areas, pulling off successful initial public offerings, handling securities management, offering brokerage and custodian services, and providing asset management and portfolio management.

In theory, winning mandates is easier when you are part of a broader financial institution that has been a national leader for 26 years. Huq’s team, however, has taken this a lot more seriously than most of their rivals – and has made a success of the bank’s franchise.

Over the years, Dhaka cultivated broad capabilities and unique perspectives that served in deepening client relationships and helped it to stay on top. For example, all but one of the participants in Bangladesh’s telecommunications sector do their banking with Dhaka; they account for 98% of the country’s telecom market.

Dhaka also plays an outsized role in serving key industries including cement, construction, pharmaceuticals, power generation and steel.