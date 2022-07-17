Best for SMEs in Bangladesh 2022: IDLC Finance

IDLC Finance

Over the last two-plus decades, the IDLC group has developed impressive footholds in corporate, retail and capital market segments. But what impressed Asiamoney the most is how the firm’s small and medium-sized enterprise business was put to the test over the course of the pandemic – and came out with flying colours. It is our pick for best bank for SMEs in Bangladesh in 2022.

IDLC Finance is a leading non-banking financial institution in the country, with three key subsidiaries – IDLC Investments, IDLC Securities and IDLC Asset Management. Its reach extends to 24 cities and 40 touch-points and it has more than 1,500 employees. IDLC Investments is the merchant banking arm.

Under IDLC Finance chief executive Mohammed Jamal Uddin, much of 2021 was spent helping the SME sector, the backbone of the economy, to stay afloat and continue growing where possible.

That meant coming up with urgent, nimble and creative ways for the nation’s most-important employment sector to defer loan payments or secure access to additional financing.

