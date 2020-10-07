The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best Bank Awards

Cambodia's best bank for CSR 2018: Maybank

October 08, 2020
Maybank

Best Bank Awards
View full 2018 results
October 05, 2020
© 2018

Few countries in Asia are as in need of an enlightened corporate culture as Cambodia, with its tragic history and lost generations.

Guided by its mission of ‘Humanizing financial services,’ Maybank aims to treat sustainability as a basic part of its business.

Mohd Hanif Suadi, Maybank

Its CSR programmes seek to empower Cambodia’s most vulnerable groups, notably women and children, via community programmes in education, financial inclusion, economic empowerment and health.

Maybank Cambodia’s child sponsorship programme takes kids, often orphans, from urban slums and puts them in the care of 300 staff volunteers who act as mentors, confidants and teachers.

The bank cites one such child, Yann Veasna, who has been sponsored by the bank since 2013. Thanks to the bank’s programme, he learned English, was put through college and in 2018 graduated from a local university in banking and finance – en route to a career in banking. Maybank has more than 50 children in such programmes and holds financial literacy days for 1,000 child attendees.

