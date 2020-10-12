The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Hong Kong's best bank for CSR 2017: HSBC

October 13, 2020
HSBC

December 31, 2017
HSBC lifers like to argue that the ethos of corporate and social responsibility is part of their DNA in Hong Kong. That’s not necessarily because they are caring and sharing souls by nature, though they doubtless are. But it’s more because for decades, being ‘The bank’ in Hong Kong, the primary issuer of banknotes and the territory’s most important commercial institution, came with similar responsibilities of being de facto government.

And it shows. For 16 years, HSBC has been the territory’s main corporate donor to Hong Kong’s leading charity, the Community Chest. Beyond that,

HSBC ranked first out of more than 600 companies in a key sustainability index on community development, the environment and human rights, measured by Hong Kong’s Polytechnic University. And it raised HK$477 million ($61 million) in donations for 11 charities from the sales of its commemorative banknote celebrating 150 years as a note-issuer.

The largesse is evident across the border, where HSBC boasts the largest charitable spend among foreign banks operating in the mainland market.

