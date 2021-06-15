The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Hong Kong's best bank for CSR 2021: DBS Bank

June 16, 2021
DBS Bank

Sebastian Paredes, Hong Kong

Unlike past global crises when banks were in the spotlight, the health crisis caused by Covid-19 showed a somewhat different side of banking – one where they stepped up to support their staff, customers and the community, and more broadly, the economy during the pandemic.

In Hong Kong, DBS Bank stood out not only for its Covid-19 relief measures, but also for its continued actions in social and sustainable areas over the last year.

DBS, led by Hong Kong chief executive Sebastian Paredes, breaks down its corporate social responsibility approach into three areas: responsible banking, responsible business practices and creating social impact.

Under the first of these, DBS provides products and services that secure business for those who need it most. For instance, DBS worked with small and medium-sized enterprises last year through a financing guarantee scheme, offering a loan set-up and account-opening fee waiver, as well as a payment holiday.

The bank also partnered with local insurers to extend benefits to individuals who were diagnosed with Covid.

Best Bank Awards Asia PacificBankingHong KongAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
