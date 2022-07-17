Hong Kong's best bank for ESG 2022: Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered is determined to be at the forefront of environmental, social and governance. Where better to do that than in Hong Kong, which is well-positioned to shape the future of green finance in the region and has long led the development of innovative ESG-linked products?

Standard Chartered is the winner of Asiamoney’s award for best bank for ESG in Hong Kong in 2022, thanks not just to its efforts to help clients become more sustainable, but also for the work it has done internally to become a sustainable organization, and its move to make the city’s buildings more energy efficient.

A lot of the work is spearheaded by Tracy Wong Harris, head of sustainable finance for Asia.

StanChart has dedicated sustainable finance teams in Hong Kong, mainland China, Singapore, London and Dubai that work together in boosting the bank’s ESG franchise. That includes building green and sustainability lending and bond deals, having sustainable deposits and green mortgages, having sustainability-linked structures within trade finance, having ESG derivative products and helping customers in their transition.

