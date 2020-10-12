The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best Bank Awards

Hong Kong's best corporate and investment bank 2017: HSBC

October 13, 2020
HSBC

Best Bank Awards
December 31, 2017
HSBC likes to say it provides unparalleled one-stop services for its corporate clients, from deal origination and execution, through lending and syndication to sales and even research coverage. And it will do the entire train of transaction green, if you like.

That’s what HSBC did for Hong Kong’s premier public transport group, the MTR Corporation in 2016. It was tasked with selling $600 million in green bonds to raise funds for investment in low-carbon transport and real estate: the issue went out 2.3 times oversubscribed, with keen interest from 94 of HSBC’s biggest clients. Apart from the MTR play, HSBC raised $650 million for Hong Kong trading giant Li and Fung and $1.2 billion for property group New World.

HSBC raised a staggering $14 billion-plus for its clients in Hong Kong’s equity and capital markets last year. It’s the leading debt house in Hong Kong, the leading dollar-yen-euro bookrunner for Greater China and Hong Kong issuers, and it’s first in the Hong Kong dollar bond market too.

In M&A, it was the sole adviser for Beijing-owned China Overseas Land’s $4.8 billion purchase of Citic’s property portfolio and advised the New World Group in a $2.6 billion in-group privatization. Another big deal was HSBC as joint coordinator and bookrunner for Postal Savings Bank of China’s $7.6 billion IPO.

