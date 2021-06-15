The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Best Bank Awards

Hong Kong's best corporate and investment bank 2021: Citi

June 16, 2021
Citi

Angel Ng, Citi

Citi has operated in Hong Kong for more a century, so it has long been the go-to bank for some of the city’s biggest names. The bank's influence and strengths are apparent from its numerous relationships with Hong Kong's top players, as well as from its many retail banking clients who want the reach and capabilities of an international bank.

For its ability to cater authoritatively to such clients – and those inbetween – Citi once again stood out as the best international bank in Hong Kong, and is also Asiamoney’s pick for the best corporate and investment bank.

Under Angel Ng, the bank’s Hong Kong and Macau chief executive, Citi's commitment is clear.

Its Hong Kong franchise is Citi’s largest contributor of revenue in Asia Pacific and its fourth-largest globally – after the US, the UK and Mexico. Even after the difficulties posed by the pandemic in 2020, Citi saw a 12% increase in its new clients in consumer banking, a 44% jump in new money inflows and a 9% rise in wealth management revenues.

