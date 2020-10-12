Hong Kong's best digital bank 2017: Citi

Citi

Hong Kong is one of the world’s most wired markets; its internet users are more demanding than most. So Citi starts its digital offering from a good, if obvious, place. It wants its digital customer experience to be: ‘simple, intuitive, and seamless from beginning to end.’

It must be doing something right because more than half of Citi’s clients in the territory now use its beefed-up digital platforms, with mobile showing the fastest growth, rising 37% last year. Asia chief executive Francisco Aristeguieta is determined to make Citi the best digital bank in the region – Hong Kong is often a test-bed for initiatives carried out elsewhere at a bank where the digital future goes to the heart of everything it does, especially in consumer, premier and credit card businesses.

Head of customer franchise, Priscilla Ng, claims a series of firsts for Citi’s tech-demanding users in Hong Kong: the first financial services group to deploy voice biometrics ID authentication; the only bank to offer Thomson Reuters company data on its mobile platforms, allowing users access to stock research ratings and peer comparisons; the first to provide real-time financial analysis via Facebook Live; pioneering live-chat instant response in customer service and deal execution, and post-event reply to enhance remarkable experience.

Citi is also offering pre-approved loans to its cardholders directly through mobile apps. It has also tried to iron out a big bugbear of phone-bankers: identity verification. It claims that callers will have their IDs digitally confirmed within 15 seconds of calling in. Citi also rolled out its Remarkable Credit Experience in 2016, an enhanced digital lending application. Citi says its RCE app has led to a 13% increase in query to conversion and a 30% lift in approvals.