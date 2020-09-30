Hong Kong's best digital bank 2019: Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered

With its nifty ‘SC Keyboard’ application, Standard Chartered Hong Kong has solved those tricky problems many of us have when dining out with friends – the embarrassing lack of actual cash for the bill.

This is how it goes: a friend picks up the tab for dinner. As you make your way home, you inevitably chat through your smartphone with your friend from within StanChart’s multi-lingual keyboard, which also enables you to pay for your share of the meal. If the friend is also using the SC keyboard, he/she can see the transaction whizz into their account instantaneously.

It’s done fast and fuss-free, and has proved one of Hong Kong banking’s most popular additions since StanChart rolled it out this year across its 1.7 million customer base – that’s one quarter of Hong Kong’s bankable population.

Standard Chartered has won widespread plaudits for the instinctive ease and use of its digital offerings in Hong Kong, which is proving a model for similar rollouts in the bank’s other big markets around the region, including Taiwan, Singapore and China.