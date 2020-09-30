The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Hong Kong's best digital bank 2019: Standard Chartered

September 30, 2020
Standard Chartered

August 26, 2019
With its nifty ‘SC Keyboard’ application, Standard Chartered Hong Kong has solved those tricky problems many of us have when dining out with friends – the embarrassing lack of actual cash for the bill.

Vicky Kong, Standard Chartered

This is how it goes: a friend picks up the tab for dinner. As you make your way home, you inevitably chat through your smartphone with your friend from within StanChart’s multi-lingual keyboard, which also enables you to pay for your share of the meal. If the friend is also using the SC keyboard, he/she can see the transaction whizz into their account instantaneously.

It’s done fast and fuss-free, and has proved one of Hong Kong banking’s most popular additions since StanChart rolled it out this year across its 1.7 million customer base – that’s one quarter of Hong Kong’s bankable population.

Standard Chartered has won widespread plaudits for the instinctive ease and use of its digital offerings in Hong Kong, which is proving a model for similar rollouts in the bank’s other big markets around the region, including Taiwan, Singapore and China.

