The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Hong Kong's best domestic bank 2021: HSBC

June 16, 2021
Share

HSBC

View full 2021 results
Diana Cesar, Chief Executive, Hong Kong, HSBC.jpg
Diana Cesar, HSBC

Hong Kong SAR has faced a couple of rough years: protests brought parts of the city to a grinding halt for several months, then the Covid-19 pandemic hit the economy. So far, 2021 has not been easy as the city continues to fight the spread of the virus and tries to position itself for recovery when its borders and businesses are fully open again.

Against that backdrop, Hong Kong's banks have played an essential part in keeping the economy and markets moving, assisting the government with the distribution of relief funds and implementing debt moratoriums. While all the banks have done their part, HSBC stands out.

HSBC, under the leadership of local chief executive Diana Cesar, ticked the boxes across a host of business lines during the awards period, demonstrating its ability to support its retail and corporate clients, keep capital markets functioning, roll out new digital offerings and offer assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises.

The bank’s widespread reach owes much to its size, but its leadership across multiple businesses is noteworthy.

On

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards Asia PacificBankingHong KongAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree