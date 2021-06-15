Hong Kong's best domestic bank 2021: HSBC

HSBC

Diana Cesar, HSBC

Hong Kong SAR has faced a couple of rough years: protests brought parts of the city to a grinding halt for several months, then the Covid-19 pandemic hit the economy. So far, 2021 has not been easy as the city continues to fight the spread of the virus and tries to position itself for recovery when its borders and businesses are fully open again.

Against that backdrop, Hong Kong's banks have played an essential part in keeping the economy and markets moving, assisting the government with the distribution of relief funds and implementing debt moratoriums. While all the banks have done their part, HSBC stands out.

HSBC, under the leadership of local chief executive Diana Cesar, ticked the boxes across a host of business lines during the awards period, demonstrating its ability to support its retail and corporate clients, keep capital markets functioning, roll out new digital offerings and offer assistance to small and medium-sized enterprises.

The bank’s widespread reach owes much to its size, but its leadership across multiple businesses is noteworthy.

