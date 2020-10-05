The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

Hong Kong's best international bank 2018: Citi

October 06, 2020
Share

Citi

Best_Bank_Awards_18_Web.jpg
Best Bank Awards
View full 2018 results
October 05, 2020
© 2018

It’s easy to forget how long Citi has been in Asia and how deep its roots go. Its direct forerunner, The National City Bank of New York, opened its inaugural Hong Kong office in 1902.

An important client in its early years was the Fung family, co-founders of Li & Fung, now a global logistics giant. In 2017, Citi led a $1.1 billion divestment of three of the firm’s divisions, to a consortium comprising Fung Group and Beijing-based Hony Capital.

Angel Ng_CEO, Citi Hong Kong and Macau.JPG
Angel Ng, Citi

Another core customer, CK Hutchison, has been busy over the last year as well, leaning on the US banking group’s advice and capital reserves to issue a $2.2 billion bond.

Elsewhere, a 200-plus team of dedicated professionals, led by Christopher Laskowski, head of Hong Kong corporate and investment banking, and Weber Lo, country officer and chief executive, Hong Kong and Macau, have helped mainland property group Evergrande complete a $2.3 billion convertible bond, the largest Asia ex-Japan issuance since 2001. They also completed a slew of big IPOs, including two in November 2017, when car retailer Yixin Group raised $868 million and garment maker Crystal International raised $512 million. A $670 million issue by fixed-line telecoms operator WTT HK, also in November, marked the largest-ever bond market debut by a Hong Kong-based high-yield corporate. Over the 12 months to the end of March 2018, Citi ranked second in debt capital markets bookrunning, third in equity and equity-linked sales, and fifth in M&A.

Its chief executive is Angel Ng. Much has changed over the last century, but Citi’s importance to Hong Kong, and Hong Kong’s importance to Citi has not.

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingHong KongAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree