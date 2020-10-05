Hong Kong's best private bank 2018: Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse

When a financial institution can claim to provide private banking services to more than half of the billionaires on the Forbes Hong Kong rich list, you know it is doing well.

Francois Monnet, Credit Suisse Francois Monnet, Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse, a name synonymous with excellence in private banking, has had a representative office here since 1969, converting to a full banking licence 11 years later. Since then, it has been a consistent pioneer in high-end wealth management, scooping regular honours including Euromoney’s award for Asia’s best bank for wealth management in 2017. Francois Monnet is the current head of private banking Greater China.

Also last year, it launched Credit Suisse Invest, the first of its kind in Asia, a “human-led, digitally enabled” advisory service that offers bespoke wealth management services to high net-worth and ultra-high net-worth clients. The service is available only at the bank’s two regional booking centres, one of which is in Hong Kong, underlining how vital the city is to the Swiss outfit.

The bank continues to find new ways to make itself valuable and relevant to clients in Hong Kong and across Asia. In 2017, it formed a single Wealth Planning Services team that offers one-stop financial advice for issues relating to everything from trust and estate advisory to family office services and philanthropy.