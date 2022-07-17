Hong Kong's most transformed investment bank: Huatai International

Huatai International

Huatai International, wholly owned by Chinese brokerage house Huatai Securities, impressed Asiamoney this year with the efforts it has made to revamp its investment banking franchise and stay relevant to clients in a difficult environment. It wins the award for the most transformed investment bank in Hong Kong.

Credit goes to three bosses who have driven the growth of Huatai International’s client portfolio and expanded its footprint in Hong Kong: Andy Wang, head of business development; Leon Xu, managing director of the investment banking department; and Ryan Chung, managing director in the structured finance department.

Huatai International, which is the main overseas business platform for Huatai Securities, had an impressive year in 2021. Total assets grew 50% and revenue jumped 42% to HK$9.7 billion ($1.23 billion) – despite the market upheavals of the past year.

Huatai International’s investment banking business in Hong Kong covers IPOs, equity and debt underwriting, financial advisory on M&As and cross-border equity market deals. During the awards period, the firm sponsored five IPOs in Hong Kong, underwrote 14 primary and secondary listings, six follow-on offerings and eight M&A advisory deals across China and Hong Kong.

