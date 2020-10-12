The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

India's best bank for CSR 2017: Yes Bank

October 12, 2020
Share

Yes Bank

Best_Bank_Awards_17_Web.jpg
Best Bank Awards
View full 2017 results
December 31, 2017
© 2017

India’s fifth-largest private-sector bank, Yes Bank, has been a clarion voice in India’s long drive to increase onshore financial inclusion since its formation in 2004. Later this year, its in-house business accelerator, aimed at boosting digital banking participation and unearthing the country’s next generation of great technology entrepreneurs, will open its doors in Mumbai.

But Yes Bank’s presence in the field of corporate social responsibility reaches far beyond the financial realm. It has long been a champion of green finance, being the first domestic lender ever to issue green infrastructure bonds, while mobilizing $5 billion toward mitigating the effects of climate change.

The bank has diverted capital into a host of charitable events and programmes, from promoting hygiene and sanitation – it has worked with Indian Railways to provide clean drinking water to the public at 1,000 railway stations across the country – to addressing road safety issues and funding nature reserves.

It is also a key advocate of the need to increase financial education across the country, and is actively working to increase the number of women employed directly by small and medium-sized enterprises on a path toward sustainable growth.

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingIndiaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree