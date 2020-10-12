India's best bank for CSR 2017: Yes Bank

Yes Bank

India’s fifth-largest private-sector bank, Yes Bank, has been a clarion voice in India’s long drive to increase onshore financial inclusion since its formation in 2004. Later this year, its in-house business accelerator, aimed at boosting digital banking participation and unearthing the country’s next generation of great technology entrepreneurs, will open its doors in Mumbai.

But Yes Bank’s presence in the field of corporate social responsibility reaches far beyond the financial realm. It has long been a champion of green finance, being the first domestic lender ever to issue green infrastructure bonds, while mobilizing $5 billion toward mitigating the effects of climate change.

The bank has diverted capital into a host of charitable events and programmes, from promoting hygiene and sanitation – it has worked with Indian Railways to provide clean drinking water to the public at 1,000 railway stations across the country – to addressing road safety issues and funding nature reserves.

It is also a key advocate of the need to increase financial education across the country, and is actively working to increase the number of women employed directly by small and medium-sized enterprises on a path toward sustainable growth.