Best Bank Awards

India's best bank for digital solutions 2022: RBL Bank

July 18, 2022
RBL Bank

View full 2022 results
R Subramaniakumar, RBL Bank
Digitalization took centre stage during the Covid-19 pandemic as customers turned to virtual banking, exposing technological gaps among some of India’s banks.

Private-sector lender RBL was one of those caught off-guard, but it quickly bounced back. It has made great strides on the digital front since then by coming up with smart and efficient solutions for its customers, making it Asiamoney’s choice for best bank for digital solutions in 2022.

For starters, in July 2021 it partnered with Accenture to streamline daily technology operations and handle a surge in digital transactions.

RBL was also one of the first movers in shifting its critical processes to the cloud, migrating services such as chatbots, digital lending platforms, loan origination systems and digital collection systems. In this process, the bank leveraged artificial intelligence services to scan its data and improve efficiency, cross-sell products and launch new ones. An important example was the firm’s ability to unveil a sovereign gold bond scheme within 15 days of the Reserve Bank of India announcing the option.

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsSouth AsiaBankingIndiaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
