The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Best Bank Awards

India's best bank for SMEs 2017: ICICI Bank

October 12, 2020
Share

ICICI Bank

Best_Bank_Awards_17_Web.jpg
Best Bank Awards
View full 2017 results
December 31, 2017
© 2017

No other private-sector bank in India lends more to micro or small and medium-sized enterprises. ICICI Bank has been a champion of SME lending since its formation in 1994, and it remains a consistent financial supporter of thriving young firms, which manufacture 40% of India’ exports and provide employment to 80 million people in south Asia’s largest economy.

In recent years, ICICI has rolled out a host of new digital banking services aimed at extending better and more cost-effective corporate banking services to leading Indian SMEs.

Last year, it joined forces with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, launching the Trade Facilitation Center, a programme designed to make it easier to extend a host of corporate banking services to onshore SMEs, from trade finance – a vital development in a country where small firms have long struggled to secure access to working credit – and cash management solutions, to foreign exchange, bank guarantees, and cross-border remittances.

In March 2017, the Mumbai-based lender announced it was working with IndiaMart, an Indian e-commerce firm based in New Delhi, with the aim of providing escrow services to more than 50 million smaller enterprises.

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsBankingIndiaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree