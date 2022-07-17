The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Best Bank Awards

India's best domestic bank 2022: ICICI Bank

July 18, 2022
Share

ICICI Bank

View full 2022 results

India had a tough time during the pandemic. A sharp decline in consumer spending hit many businesses, which in turn squeezed the banks and led to a 7.3% contraction in the economy in the financial year from April 2020 to March 2021.

At ICICI Bank, chief executive Sandeep Bakhshi not only had to steer the lender through the Covid crisis, but also continue to turn around the firm’s business and reputation.

Bakhshi’s predecessor, Chanda Kochhar, quit in October 2018 over her alleged violation of corporate governance issues. Bakhshi, who has been with the bank since 1986, was tasked with fixing ICICI’s image and improving value for shareholders.

The veteran banker has delivered and so has ICICI, making it Asiamoney’s best domestic bank for 2022. In the year ending March 31, 2022, ICICI’s total deposits grew 14%, year on year, to $140.5 billion, while its profit after tax jumped 44% to $3.1 billion.

ICICI maintained its asset quality, with net non-performing assets declining by 24% to $918 million. The firm’s net NPA ratio was 0.76% by March, compared with 1.14% a year earlier. Standalone return on equity was 14.8%,

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsSouth AsiaBankingIndiaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree