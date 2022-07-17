India's best international corporate bank 2022: BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas’s relationship with India stretches back to 1860: since then, the lender has grown steadily, connecting with Indian businesses both inside and outside the country.

The French bank had one of its best years in India as revenue, for the year to the end of March 2022, jumped almost 300% across all product offerings.

Whether in promoter lending and acquisition financing, working capital loans, project finance, equity capital market solutions or debt capital market products, the bank provides the entire range of solutions to its clients, making it Asiamoney’s best international corporate bank for India in 2022.

It is little wonder then that the luxury brand Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by the Tata Group, chose BNPP for an exclusive partnership for financial services to all of the carmaker’s retailers and customers, starting in January 2023 across nine European markets.

Another area where BNPP brings its global expertise is in environmental, social and governance. In 2021, India committed to achieving net-zero status by 2070, but many of its corporates had already started to incorporate ESG into their businesses and had turned to BNPP for the best solutions.

