The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Best Bank Awards

India's best investment bank 2022: Axis Capital

July 18, 2022
Share

Axis Capital

View full 2022 results
Chirag Negandhi, Salil Pitale, Axis Capital.jpg
Chirag Negandhi & Salil Pitale, Axis Capital

During Asiamoney’s awards period, India’s investment banking sector saw the best and the worst of times.

It began with equity and debt deals flying off the shelf. But then markets turned because of a rise in global interest rates, the emergence of new Covid-19 variants and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The investment banking team within Axis Bank, however, held its own by delivering results for its clients.

Axis Bank, India’s third-largest private sector lender by assets, provides investment banking services under its own umbrella, as well as through its subsidiary Axis Capital. Equity capital market, advisory, private equity syndication and structured finance services are offered through Axis Capital, while the DCM team is housed under the parent.

During the review period, the Axis Capital team – led by Chirag Negandhi and Salil Pitale, who are co-CEOs and joint managing directors – closed 53 transactions, consisting of 43 ECM deals and 10 advisory mandates.

These included: the Rp14 billion ($179 million) IPO of MedPlus Health Services, the first omni retail pharmacy chain to go public in India; the Rp10.4

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsSouth AsiaBankingIndiaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree