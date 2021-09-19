Indonesia's best bank for CSR 2021: Bank Negara Indonesia

Bank Negara Indonesia

The competition for the award for best bank for CSR was fierce this year, as nearly every bank in Indonesia proved its dedication to its communities, customers and employees during the pandemic. All of them should be lauded for their efforts, but Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) is the winner.

The state-owned bank's efforts to support Indonesians during the pandemic began even before the virus hit the country. BNI began by sending masks overseas for Indonesian migrant workers. As the pandemic spread to Indonesia, BNI offered Covid tests, used drones to spray disinfectants and helped to produce and distribute personal protective equipment.

Beyond healthcare, BNI played a critical role in supporting communities under lockdown, by offering food assistance to people who were at risk.

In addition to its Covid-related work, BNI continued to support environmental projects, including the restoration of coral reefs and reforestation. BNI collaborates with Organic Forest Management, a reforestation group, in Megamendung, a district in West Java, to develop land into forest.