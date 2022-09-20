The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AwardsBest Bank Awards

Indonesia's best bank for CSR 2022: UOB Indonesia

September 21, 2022
Share

UOB Indonesia

View full 2022 results
Maya Rizano, UOB Indonesia.jpeg
Maya Rizano, UOB Indonesia

UOB Indonesia’s initiatives concerning art take its corporate social responsibility agenda to a whole new level.

CSR comes in many forms, from donations, philanthropy and poverty reduction moves to a focus on health, education and financial inclusion. UOB does all that, but its focus on preserving art captured Asiamoney’s attention, and this year’s best for CSR award.

The bank’s famous painting of the year (POY) programme started in 2011, benefitting thousands of artists, both amateurs and professionals. UOB is the only institution that patronizes the largest art competition in Indonesia, having started the event first in Singapore in 1982. UOB’s founding family is known for its art collections and galleries, and its keen interest in art.

Even during the pandemic, the programme was rolled out without compromising safety. Judging of paintings was carried out both virtually and physically wherever possible. This was no easy task as more than 2,000 artists participate in the event each year. Eight winners are selected, split equally between the professional and amateur categories.

UOB

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsAsia PacificBankingIndonesiaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree