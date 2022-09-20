Indonesia's best bank for CSR 2022: UOB Indonesia

UOB Indonesia

Maya Rizano, UOB Indonesia Maya Rizano, UOB Indonesia

UOB Indonesia’s initiatives concerning art take its corporate social responsibility agenda to a whole new level.

CSR comes in many forms, from donations, philanthropy and poverty reduction moves to a focus on health, education and financial inclusion. UOB does all that, but its focus on preserving art captured Asiamoney’s attention, and this year’s best for CSR award.

The bank’s famous painting of the year (POY) programme started in 2011, benefitting thousands of artists, both amateurs and professionals. UOB is the only institution that patronizes the largest art competition in Indonesia, having started the event first in Singapore in 1982. UOB’s founding family is known for its art collections and galleries, and its keen interest in art.

Even during the pandemic, the programme was rolled out without compromising safety. Judging of paintings was carried out both virtually and physically wherever possible. This was no easy task as more than 2,000 artists participate in the event each year. Eight winners are selected, split equally between the professional and amateur categories.

UOB