The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms & Conditions.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AwardsBest Bank Awards

Indonesia's best bank for ESG 2022: Bank Rakyat Indonesia

September 21, 2022
Share

Bank Rakyat Indonesia

View full 2022 results
Sunarso, Bank BRI.jpg
Sunarso, Bank BRI

Bank Rakyat has been playing a significant role in the area of ESG in Indonesia, using its reach and credentials to help the natural resources and coal-reliant country adopt better practices.

The state-owned bank, one of the largest lenders by assets in the southeast Asian nation, was among the first movers to take forward the Financial Services Authority’s sustainable banking initiative unveiled in 2015.

BRI, led by president director Sunarso, issued its own sustainability policies in 2018, embedding ESG into four aspects of its business: assets, liabilities, operations, and human capital. By March, BRI had disbursed about 66% of its total loans to sustainable businesses.

It is helping brown sectors with the transition. For instance, sustainable principles are applied to the palm oil sector, so borrowers adhere to globally recognized ESG certifications.

BRI was also the first bank in southeast Asia to sell $500 million of sustainable bonds. The bank has developed digital savings products to cut carbon emissions from customer mobility and paper use.

On the operations side, BRI has digitalized many of its processes and products.

To unlock this article.

Register for free access Already registered? Login now

Tags

Best Bank Awards AwardsAsia PacificBankingIndonesiaAsiamoney Best Bank AwardsAsiamoney
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree